Flights delayed at Delhi airport after technical glitch

NEW DELHI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Aircraft movement at Delhi airport was hampered on Friday because its Air Traffic Control system suffered a technical problem, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said after several flights were disrupted at one of the world's busiest airports.

Top airlines IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet said their flight operations were affected, leading to delays and longer wait times.

The AAI said a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports Air Traffic Control data, caused the disruption.

"Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest," AAI said in a post on X.