China's foreign trade grows 3.6% in first 10 months

BEIJING, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 37.31 trillion yuan (about US$5.27 trillion) in the first 10 months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.6 percent, according to official data released on Friday.

The General Administration of Customs reported that the growth rate slowed from an increase of 4 percent registered in the first nine months of the year.

In October alone, China's goods imports and exports edged up 0.1 percent year on year to 3.7 trillion yuan.