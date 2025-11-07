Dubai Industrial City to host integrated automotive hub worth AED300 million

DUBAI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, has signed an agreement with Legend Holding Group, under which the latter will invest AED300 million to establish a comprehensive mobility and green energy solutions facility in the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub.

Scheduled to launch in 2027, the facility, spanning more than 1 million sq.ft., will serve as a one-stop solution for the mobility sector by integrating automotive industry supply chain needs.

“Bolstering the mobility sector is essential to advancing future-focused growth, and we welcome Legend Holding Group’s integrated hub to Dubai Industrial City,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group.

He added, “This hub will not only bolster the UAE’s manufacturing capabilities but also significantly enhance the automotive supply chain within the region. Our robust infrastructure and strategic location are designed to support such ambitious projects that foster innovation and create a thriving manufacturing ecosystem aligned with the visionary Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ strategies.”

The integrated hub will feature dedicated assembly line zones for Legend Motorcycles, which will assemble 15,000 EV and non-EV industrial motorcycles, in addition to Legend Motors’ aftersales services for numerous dealerships under the brand, encompassing gasoline, electric vehicle (EV), and plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) models.

Dubai Industrial City is the address of more than 1,100 customers and over 350 operational factories and offers unparalleled access to regional and international consumer markets from Dubai through its intelligently designed masterplan featuring six sector-oriented zones.