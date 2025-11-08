Stable weather, light rain expected in UAE until Wednesday

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) --The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects generally stable weather across the UAE until November 12, with partly cloudy and occasionally dusty conditions, and chances of light rain over some western areas.

Humidity is forecast during early mornings, especially over coastal and inland regions. Winds will be light to moderate, ranging between 10 and 30 km/h, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected early in the week, followed by a gradual rise by Wednesday.