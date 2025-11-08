Hundreds of US flights cancelled due to shutdown

WASHINGTON, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Hundreds of flights in the United States have been cancelled due to air traffic restrictions imposed by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The authority on Friday started to reduce air traffic capacity at 40 major US airports in order to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, who are working without pay due to an ongoing government shutdown triggered by the US Congress' failure to pass a budget.

According to data from the FlightAware portal, some 1,000 flights were cancelled nationwide on Friday. Major hubs such as Los Angeles, Dallas and Denver are affected.

Airlines such as American, United, Delta and Southwest have each cancelled several dozen flights and are trying to rebook passengers.

Many cuts are affecting regional routes, while international connections are expected to continue to operate as normal for the time being.

The FAA initially plans to reduce air traffic capacity by 4 percent, but this could rise to as much as 10 percent by the middle of the month.