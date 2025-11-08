China's foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.3433 trillion in October

BEIJING, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled US$3.3433 trillion at the end of October, an increase of US$4.7 billion, or 0.14 percent, from the end of September, official data showed on Friday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange stated in a statement that the US dollar index rose and global financial asset prices generally increased last month, influenced by factors such as macroeconomic data, monetary policies and economic outlooks in major economies.

Driven by exchange rate conversions and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves increased during the month, the administration said.