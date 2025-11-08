Annual Transfusion Medicine Update Conference to open in Abu Dhabi on November 14

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Annual Transfusion Medicine Update Conference 2025 will be held on 14th–15th November at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading experts, physicians, and healthcare professionals from around the world.

The conference will address specialists in transfusion medicine, hematology, anesthesiology, and intensive care, as well as other medical and surgical disciplines that rely on blood transfusion, in addition to nursing and laboratory professionals.

This year’s edition will feature participation from more than 10 leading companies in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and blood transfusion technologies, underscoring the event’s role as a vital platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among local and international healthcare institutions.

Dr. Iman Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Conference Chair, highlighted that the conference is one of the region’s foremost specialised medical events.

She noted that a comprehensive scientific programme has been developed in collaboration with prominent experts and professors from the United States, Canada, Japan, the GCC, and the UAE.

She added that the conference sessions will explore the latest developments in immunohematology, genetic testing, and advanced technologies in transfusion medicine, in addition to emerging and novel cellular therapies — including CAR-T therapy for cancer treatment and stem cell therapies for regenerative medicine.

The conference will also focus on donor management, blood supply safety, patient safety, and the newest techniques in donor apheresis and therapeutic apheresis.