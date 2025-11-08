16th Al Ain Book Festival to take place on November 24

AL AIN, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) will host the 16th Al Ain Book Festival from 24th to 30th November 2025 at Al Ain Square – Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The festival will present a rich and diverse programme celebrating literature, poetry and creativity.

In addition to the main venue at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, events will take place at prominent cultural locations across Al Ain, including Qasr Al Muwaiji and several educational institutions.

This year’s event has seen a 10 percent increase in exhibitors, welcoming 220 participants, 18 percent of whom are taking part for the first time. This growth highlights the festival’s commitment to providing a comprehensive cultural experience that celebrates the creative industries and reinforces Al Ain as a leading destination for literary and cultural events.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “As the premier cultural and literary event in the Al Ain Region, Al Ain Book Festival plays a vital role in supporting the publishing industry and nurturing local and regional talent. The festival’s continued influence and prestige is reflected by the substantial increase in new publishers joining this vibrant platform for the upcoming edition.

He added that the festival has a significant impact at the grassroots level, continuing to inspire a culture of reading and bringing communities together through the power of books, creativity and knowledge.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said, “Our partnerships with new publishing houses and several leading local and regional cultural institutions reflect our joint efforts to enrich intellectual content and encourage present and future generations to read and explore various literary and intellectual schools, in line with our strategy to make culture an integral part of our daily lives.”

Al Ain Book Festival is dedicated to supporting Emirati authors, nurturing young talent and advancing the publishing industry. The festival provides a platform to celebrate local creativity and foster communication with the public through sessions and activities that evoke the city’s rich cultural heritage, uphold its authentic values and encourage reading, placing the Emirati family at the heart of its vision.

The festival continues to enhance its role in inspiring the city’s cultural memory and renewing its enduring values, engaging community members of all ages.

Through an extensive programme of events, it aims to establish reading as a way of life and reaffirm the role of the Arabic language as a significant channel of communication, keeping pace with global cultural, artistic and literary movements.

Al Ain Book Festival also safeguards Emirati culture and heritage through initiatives such as Poetry Nights: The Sung Word, celebrating the beauty of authentic folk poetry and its important role in strengthening cultural identity. This creative programme acts as a bridge to transfer civilisational and intellectual heritage to future generations, blending authenticity and modernity.

In line with its annual tradition, the ALC will host a ceremony to honour the winners of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, launched in 2021 to elevate the art of folk poetry and showcase its role in expressing community sentiment.

The ceremony, to take place at Qasr Al Muwaiji, will celebrate the winners of the Award’s fourth edition across six categories: Poetry Matching, Arts, Studies and Research, Poetic Publications, Translation and Creative Personality.