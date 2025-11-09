Ministry of Culture, SIH tell story of geography, cities

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A dialogue session titled "Writing a City: Geography as a Story", organised by the Ministry of Culture at its pavilion at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, in cooperation with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, explored the story of cities through contemporary travel literature.

The session drew upon ancient accounts written by Muslim travelers, geographers, and historians over many centuries, highlighting their lasting impact on Arab cultural consciousness and their role as a living cultural memory that continues to influence contemporary Arab writers.

The session featured Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Fahad Al Maamari, writer and researcher; and Ali Al Abdan, writer and visual artist. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Mona Abu Naama and was part of the Ministry of Culture’s cultural programme at the fair.

The dialogue examined how ancient travelogues by Muslim explorers and geographers continue to shape modern Arab travel writing, offering a bridge between the past and present. Participants discussed how these works have contributed to the Arab world’s understanding of geography, identity, and culture.

The session also explored the symbolism of travel in dreams, referencing the Arab heritage of dream interpretation, such as the works attributed to Muhammad ibn Sirin, and other writings that blend imagination, travel, and contemplation. This discussion provided a renewed perspective on the role of travel literature in an age defined by speed and mobility.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam shared his personal experience with contemporary travel literature, drawing on his books Cities of the Wind and A Traveler’s Diary. He spoke about documenting impressions, landmarks, and human interactions during his global travels.

Dr. Al Musallam noted that modern travel writing often begins the moment the traveler arrives at the airport, reflecting today’s fast-paced lifestyle, in contrast to older, more contemplative travel accounts.

Fahd Al Maamari presented a detailed reading of classical Arab travel literature, revisiting the writings of early travelers and geographers such as Ibn Khurradadhbih and Al-Biruni. He discussed his own work, Summary of Pages in Travel Literature, which highlights distinctive Arab journeys — including that of the poet Imru’ al-Qais, who transformed his quest to reclaim his father’s kingdom into a poetic and documentary journey that blended emotion, geography, and storytelling.

Ali Al Abdan explored the connection between journeys and dreams, analyzing their meaning in both ancient and modern texts. He referenced theories that view dreams as inner journeys, paralleling the physical act of travel.

Drawing on the heritage of Arab dream interpretation, particularly the works attributed to Muhammad ibn Sirin, Al Abdan illustrated how dream symbolism and travel narratives intertwine in Arab literary and cultural traditions, continuing to influence modern storytelling.

In conclusion, the speakers emphasised that Arab travel literature, though deeply rooted in history, needs renewed attention in the modern era. They highlighted its role in preserving stories of cities, landscapes, and people, and in expressing the Arab passion for exploration and geography through narrative.

Participants called for the revival of this literary form, urging writers to continue chronicling contemporary human experiences through travel writing — ensuring that this vital pillar of Arab cultural heritage remains alive in both memory and practice.