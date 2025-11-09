SCC discusses Roads and Transport Authority’s recommendations Monday

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold on Monday its third session, as part of its work for the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term. The session will be held at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council.

The agenda, following the approval of the minutes of the second session, includes a discussion of the Consultative Council's recommendations regarding Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority's (SRTA) policy and the report submitted by the committee tasked with drafting the recommendations.