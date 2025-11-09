DEWA urges customers to take precautions during rainy season

DUBAI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged customers to take preventive measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and avoid internal faults during the rainy season. DEWA emphasised that following its guidelines can help prevent issues caused by water seeping into electrical wiring or panels.

This awareness campaign is part of DEWA’s efforts to uphold the highest standards of service reliability and efficiency, while also enhancing customer safety and preparedness during changing weather conditions.

DEWA highlighted the importance of hiring certified electrical technicians to carry out regular maintenance and preventive inspections. This helps ensure that all external connections and meter panels are water-resistant and safely insulated, thereby reducing interruptions or electrical short circuits.

The recommendations include tightly sealing electrical panels, replacing broken meter glass, closing any openings in rooftop electrical conduits to prevent water ingress and regularly inspecting earthing cables to ensure safe and continuous power supply.

DEWA also urged customers to use the Smart Response service available via DEWA’s smart app or website to identify the cause of any outage. If the issue is internal, the customer should contact the building’s maintenance or an authorised electrical technician to repair the fault. If the issue is external and related to DEWA’s network, customers should call the emergency number 991. A technical team will be dispatched to restore power safely and efficiently.

The Authority encourages all customers to follow its official social media accounts for guidelines during the rainy season, which include tips and preventive measures to maintain stable electricity supply and avoid internal malfunctions.