Korea's economy shows signs of 'slight' recovery

SEOUL, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The economy of the Republic of Korea has shown signs of slight improvement, driven by a rebound in consumer spending, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Despite the contraction in construction investment and a slowdown in export growth, the economy appears to be improving slightly, led by consumption," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its latest monthly economic assessment.

The report highlighted that semiconductor exports, a key driver of the nation’s outbound shipments, remained strong. However, it cautioned that the positive momentum could weaken due to the impact of US tariff measures.

In October, Korea's exports rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier to US$59.57 billion, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth, largely on the back of strong semiconductor demand, according to government data.

By sector, semiconductor exports surged 25.4 percent on-year to $15.73 billion, the highest figure ever recorded for October.

Exports of most other goods, however, declined due to fewer working days caused by the extended Chuseok holiday. The October figure also marked a slowdown from a 12.7 percent on-year spike in September.



