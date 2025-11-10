Dubai Foundation for Women and Children participates in ‘She Runs 2025’

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) participated in She Runs 2025, which was recognised by Guinness World Records for achieving the most participants in a female run event. The event took place on Sunday at Expo City Dubai.

As the event’s Humanitarian Partner, DFWAC joins under the slogan “Her Voice is Heard… and Her Steps are Confident,” aimed to spread awareness messages emphasising that a woman’s physical and mental health are inseparable, and that every confident step toward wellness represents broader support for the community as a whole.

Through its dedicated booth at the Race Village, DFWAC introduced visitors and participants to its programmes and services that support women and children, benefiting more than 800 visitors and participants, alongside distributing motivational cards carrying positive messages symbolising a woman’s journey toward awareness and balance.

Additionally, DFWAC displayed awareness messages throughout the race area and village, including, “Physical and mental health two sides of one wellness,” “Every step is awareness, every achievement is gratitude,” and “Empowering women means empowering society.”

On this occasion, Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, affirmed that the foundation’s participation in She Runs 2025 aligns with the Year of Community and Dubai’s vision to build a cohesive society that places people at the heart of its priorities.

She emphasised that empowering women and enhancing their positive presence are among the core pillars of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to strengthen quality of life and social well-being.