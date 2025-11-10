UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday, bringing together more than 2,000 participants, including ministers, officials, investors and several official delegations.

As part of efforts to advance economic and trade relations between the UAE and Chad, the forum will witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding in priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, agribusiness, logistics and financial services.

Discussions focus on broadening economic and trade collaboration between the two countries and exploring potential opportunities in areas such as mineral resources, energy, responsible corporate development, partnerships, and agricultural and food value chains.

The agenda also includes discussions on water and electricity projects, large-scale development financing, transport corridors, logistics services such as railways, ports and airlines, as well as digital transformation, fibre network and digital services development, human capital, education, health, tourism, cultural exchange and joint investment opportunities.