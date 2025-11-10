Dubai Police, Civil Defence boost joint collaboration

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence to enhance cooperation and coordination in the field of drone technology.

The agreement includes linking the Civil Defence reporting system with the operational system at the Dubai Police Drone Systems Centre, developing joint scenarios for reconstructing fire incident investigations, and facilitating the exchange of expertise between the two sides.

The memorandum was signed by Lieutenant General Harib Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, and Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence.

Lieutenant General Harib Al Shamsi affirmed that the signing of the memorandum with Dubai Civil Defence represents an important step towards strengthening strategic partnerships with government entities to enhance operational efficiency and public safety.

Major General Jamal Al Muhairi noted that the memorandum seeks to promote collaboration and synergy in technological progress, with a focus on deploying unmanned aerial vehicles in security and operational fields.