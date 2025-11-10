Abdulla Al Hamed announces BRIDGE Alliance, its global Board of Directors to advance future of world’s content economy

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In a defining moment for the global media and creative industries, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed announced the launch of the BRIDGE Alliance — a pioneering international organisation created to drive greater inclusivity, diversity, and impact across the worlds of media, content, and entertainment.

Headquartered in the UAE, the BRIDGE Alliance stands as a first-of-its-kind global body chaired by Al Hamed. It brings together an influential board comprising former heads of state, global leaders, policymakers, and CEOs from the media, communication, technology, finance, and creative sectors — united by a shared mission to shape a more collaborative and future-ready content ecosystem.

The announcement was made during the inaugural meeting of the BRIDGE Alliance Board of Directors in Abu Dhabi, presided over by Al Hamed, marking the formal establishment of the organisation’s leadership and strategic direction.

Rooted in the UAE — a nation that has long served as a crossroads of cultures, economies, and ideas — the BRIDGE Alliance is designed for the world. Operating as an independent, mission-driven organisation, it seeks to build a connected, resilient, and ethical global media framework that reflects the shared values of collaboration and responsibility.

True to its purpose, the Alliance reinvests all operational surpluses into advancing research, capacity building, and cross-sector collaboration, ensuring that every achievement fuels innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth across the global media and creative landscape.

The Board of Directors serves as the Alliance’s primary governing and fiduciary body, providing strategic oversight, policy direction, and institutional stewardship in line with its founding principles.

Comprising distinguished global leaders from across sectors, it includes Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, CEO of Rotana Media Group and Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; Macky Sall, fourth President of Senegal (2012–2024); Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, who brings a rare blend of governance, strategic foresight, and media expertise; Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME; Janet Yang, former President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Dr. Julie Gichuru, Founder and CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute; Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group; Sanford Climan, Founder of Entertainment Media Ventures; Richard Attias, strategist and Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance; and Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, said, “BRIDGE Alliance is a humanitarian and economic project that was born in the UAE to redefine the relationship between media, society, and the economy — and to build bridges of understanding, impact, and growth among nations, at a time when humanity needs platforms that unite rather than divide, and inspire rather than mislead.”

He added, “The Alliance embodies the UAE’s vision of a global ecosystem founded on collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility. It brings together former heads of state, thought leaders, and pioneers in media and business from around the world to combine efforts toward a more equitable, impactful, and sustainable media future.”

“Launching this initiative from the UAE reflects the country’s position as a leading centre for global dialogue and a laboratory of ideas and initiatives that connect creativity with economy, and culture with development,” Al Hamed continued. “The UAE believes in the power of media as a positive force — one that builds awareness and expands opportunities for cooperation.”

“Our role as a Board goes beyond governance,” he said. “It represents the spirit of trust and collaboration on which BRIDGE is built — where the collective expertise and global perspectives of our members turn ideas into impact and partnerships into progress, strengthening BRIDGE’s position as a cornerstone of a balanced, human-centred global media economy.”

“Through the Alliance, we seek to transform the power of media and entertainment into economic and developmental value — by supporting research, empowering talent, and fostering partnerships that drive resilience, innovation, and inclusivity across economies worldwide,” Al Hamed concluded. “BRIDGE stands as a new model for responsible and impactful media built on diversity, partnership, and shared progress — at a time when the world needs alliances that build, not break; that open doors for media to become a true driver of development, peace, and human understanding.”

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, stated, “Today, BRIDGE Alliance represents an interconnected network linking creators, investors, decision-makers, and innovators — a platform that strengthens cooperation, builds trust, and unlocks new horizons for shared growth,” he said. “Through BRIDGE, we aim to create a flexible environment where all players can exchange ideas, share expertise, and transform innovation into tangible impact on societies and economies.”

He added, “Media, content, and entertainment have become central engines of growth, innovation, and influence. By uniting the efforts of creators, investors, and innovators, BRIDGE can generate new opportunities for sustainable development and enhance the global value of the creative economy.”

“At BRIDGE,” he continued, “every project and partnership within the Alliance is envisioned as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among creative and economic leaders — strengthening our ability to expand innovation and build a robust media and entertainment industry that delivers a lasting, positive impact on communities and economies worldwide.”

Richard Attias, Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance, elaborated on the Alliance’s dual governance model — the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board — designed to ensure clarity, consistency and credibility as BRIDGE evolves into a permanent global l organisation.

The Board discussed ongoing preparations for the Alliance’s first major initiative, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event — which will be held from 8th to 10th December 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Summit will bring together 400 global speakers, 300 exhibitors, and more than 60,000 participants across seven content tracks: Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture. Its agenda is built to turn dialogue into action — shaping new partnerships, policies, and investments that expand access to the global content economy.

Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance, noted that every element of BRIDGE Summit 2025 — from its programme architecture and speaker curation to venue design and partnership framework — has been strategically engineered to advance collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth across the global content economy.

She added that the Summit’s integrated approach is built to translate ideas into outcomes, ensuring that every discussion and interaction contributes to developing new frameworks, connections, and opportunities for the future of media, content, and entertainment.

From its headquarters in the UAE, BRIDGE Alliance aims to evolve into a leading global hub for driving innovation, informing policy and accelerating collaboration across media, content and entertainment. Through cross-sector integration and talent development, it will help set the global agenda for responsible media growth. Guided by its distinguished Board and driven by a mission rooted in credibility, inclusivity and shared progress, the Alliance will continue to expand its initiatives worldwide — beginning with the landmark BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi this December, a stage for dialogue, creativity and transformation.