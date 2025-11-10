Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening of inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), has attended the opening ceremony of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, organised by SASC and taking place from 10-15 November.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attended part of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, the opening event of the week, which brings together global leaders and experts in smart mobility to explore the latest advancements in autonomous technologies.

The sessions also featured discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics applications and emerging trends shaping the future of mobility.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed underscored that Abu Dhabi continues to shape the future of smart mobility sector that has become a key pillar of economic diversification and sustainable development through a forward-looking vision and strategic investment in smart infrastructure and national talent, contributing to the creation of a knowledge-based economy that places the wellbeing and quality of life of the community at its core.

The summit features 13 panel discussions with more than 30 speakers, including policymakers, industry experts and innovators, exploring the future of autonomous systems under the theme Where the Future of Smart and Autonomous Mobility Takes Shape.

The sessions aim to translate strategic visions into actionable solutions that enhance the operational efficiency of the global autonomous mobility ecosystem and its smart infrastructure.

During the visit, His Highness also toured several national and international company pavilions participating in the second edition of DRIFTx, organised by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week. The exhibition brings together innovators, investors, regulators and policymakers from around the world to explore the latest developments in smart mobility.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed reviewed advanced technological solutions and cutting-edge innovations showcased by global leaders in autonomous transport and logistics, including live demonstrations of ground-based autonomous systems, intelligent marine freight solutions, and drone technologies that are transforming logistics operations and supply chain efficiency.

DRIFTx provides investors with a strategic platform to explore emerging opportunities across the autonomous systems sector and engage directly with startups, developers and manufacturers from the UAE, Middle East Region and around the world.