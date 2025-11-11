700 participants from 22 countries in RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology Monday announced various leagues within the 8th edition of RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025 have stirred up competitive spirit among students and enthusiasts, heightening the interest among visitors and guests expected to reach above 1,000 each day.

More than 700 participants from 22 countries are competing in various leagues at the RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025 that is themed AI and Robotics for a Sustainable Future. The event that runs until 15 November at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi also coincides with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, being organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Dr. Hamad Karki, General Chair, RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025, & Associate Professor, Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, Khalifa University, said: “The large number of participants at the leagues at RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 emphatically highlights Abu Dhabi as a destination where competitions drive new robotics technologies. The intense competitions demonstrate the role Abu Dhabi plays in offering a distinctive advantage for AI and robotics research. It also reflects how much interest is generated because innovation in Abu Dhabi is backed by clear government strategies, major investments, and strong collaboration between academia, industry, and government.”

RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 has competitions across all categories with eight leagues and 15 sub-leagues, spanning soccer and rescue robotics. More than 170 teams from across the world including 22 teams from Singapore with a strong contingent of 61 students and 55 officials, 20 from South Korea, India with 19 teams, Egypt with 18, Russia with 18, and China with 12 teams are participating at the event.

The adult, teen, and kid size leagues feature – football and rescue with the UAE fielding 10 teams including 44 students. Local schools and universities are participating under national leagues, ensuring domestic representation alongside international competitors.

Participating teams are building robots with smarter algorithms, and fully autonomous systems. A large number of visitors were thrilled by the new technologies at play during the competitions.

Technologies first tested under competitive pressure have eventually been deployed across various sectors and RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 is expected to be no exception. The event also proves to be a platform for knowledge exchange and technology transfer.