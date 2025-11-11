Egypt–Gulf Trade & Investment Forum opens in Cairo

CAIRO, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Egypt–Gulf Trade and Investment Forum began Monday in Cairo focusing on strengthening economic, trade, and investment partnerships between Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The two-day forum brings together ministers, senior officials, and business leaders to explore opportunities in energy, industry, logistics, agriculture, food security, tourism, and technology, and to enhance the private sector’s role in driving regional integration and sustainable growth.

The opening session was attended by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt’s Prime Minister, and Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration, alongside Gulf ministers, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and senior economic representatives.

The UAE delegation, led by Mohamed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, included representatives from major Emirati companies and economic institutions, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to advancing strategic ties with Egypt and exploring new investment opportunities in key sectors.

Prime Minister Madbouly stressed the importance of increasing Gulf investments in Egypt, noting that GCC countries remain Egypt’s top economic partners. He said Egypt’s economy grew 4.4% in 2024/2025, compared to 2.4% the previous year, driven by industry, tourism, and energy.