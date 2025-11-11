Trump, Syrian President discuss strengthening relations, regional issues

WASHINGTON, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump held talks today at the White House with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who arrived in Washington on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The discussions, attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Sheibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focused on ways to enhance relations between Damascus and Washington, as well as a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Coinciding with the visit, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Monday a temporary partial suspension of the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days, as part of Washington’s stated commitment to supporting a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria.