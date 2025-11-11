Korea's exports up 6.4% during first 10 days of November

SEOUL, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports went up 6.4 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of this month, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments reached US$15.8 billion in the 1st to 10th November period, compared with $14.9 billion tallied a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports increased 8.2 percent on-year to $17 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.

The agency attributed the increase in outbound shipments to strong global demand for semiconductors, automobiles and ships.

In October, exports grew 3.6 percent from a year earlier to $59.57 billion on the back of strong demand for semiconductors, marking the fifth consecutive month of increase.