Satellite launch mission fails in northwest China

JIUQUAN, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A Chinese satellite launch mission using a CERES-1 commercial carrier rocket failed on Monday at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

The rocket was tasked with carrying the JXGF-04C satellite, along with two other satellites.

Blasting off at 12:02 pm (Beijing Time), the rocket experienced an anomaly during flight, resulting in the satellites failing to reach their preset orbits.

The specific cause of the failure is currently being analysed and investigated.