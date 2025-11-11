Sharjah Asset Management boosts strategic cooperation with MoEI, SNOC

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).

The visit aimed to strengthen strategic cooperation among national entities in the energy sector, review ongoing projects, and discuss prospects for enhancing performance and innovation in future initiatives.

The delegation was headed by Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, and Eng. Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC.

They were received by Omar Al Mulla, Chief Officer of Investment at Sharjah Asset Management, and Mohammed bin Essa, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Management, along with several senior executives from the company.

The meeting featured a comprehensive review of the frameworks of joint cooperation between Sharjah Asset Management, the Ministry and SNOC. Discussions included an analysis of best operational and investment practices aimed at enhancing efficiency and supporting national efforts to achieve energy security and sustainability in the UAE.

Al Mulla said, “Sharjah Asset Management is committed to strengthening its contribution to the national economy, as its diverse projects account for approximately 3.8 percent of Sharjah’s GDP, through strategic investments across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, real estate, and services.

"Our projects and partnerships in the energy sector serve as a model of national integration, alongside our ongoing collaborations with leading institutions, which support the emirate’s vision to become a regional hub for energy and innovation.”