Public Prosecution participates in regional course on justice, human rights in Qatar

DOHA, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Public Prosecution has participated in a regional training course for members of public prosecutions and attorney general offices from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, held in Lusail, State of Qatar.

The course, titled "The Role of Public Prosecutors in Establishing Justice in Accordance with International Standards for Guaranteeing Human Rights," was attended by 30 members.

The four-day training course was organised by the Institute of Criminal Studies at the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar, in cooperation with the UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, based at the United Nations House.

Members of the participating delegation reviewed the Public Prosecution’s experience in employing artificial intelligence technologies and smart prosecution systems to accelerate case procedures and achieve justice with high efficiency.

The UAE Public Prosecution reiterated that its participation reflects its dedication to developing the skills of its members and deepening their knowledge of international human rights standards, thereby promoting justice, protecting rights, and advancing digital and smart transformation initiatives.