UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, extends condolences over victims of warehouse fire

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye over the victims of a warehouse fire in Dilovası municipality, Kocaeli Province, in the northwest of the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and the government and people of Türkiye over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.