Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chief Minister of Kerala

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed avenues for developing bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in line with the strategic visions of both nations to further enhance existing economic and developmental partnerships.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.