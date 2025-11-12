Liwa International Festival 2026 to offer cultural activities, family entertainment, motorsport events

ABU DHABI,12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Desert’s Grand Stage, the Liwa International Festival, will return from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, bringing 23 days of culture, adventure, motorsports, music, and family fun to the golden dunes of the Al Dhafra Region.

Set against the backdrop of the 300 metre Tal Moreeb, the UAE’s tallest dune, the festival has become one of the country’s most anticipated annual events, where heritage and adventure blend with the warmth of quality time with family and friends.

Since its debut in 2001, the Liwa International Festival has grown into Abu Dhabi’s ultimate winter experience, offering something for everyone, from world-class racing and dune sports to immersive cultural moments and lively entertainment.

This year, the festival opens with the Forsan Al Emarat show, the official aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and a captivating display of fireworks, light shows, drone shows, and more set to light up the desert sky.

Each winter, Liwa becomes the beating heart of motorsport in the region, and this year’s edition promises even more action and excitement. The festival kicks off with Freestyle Drift on 12 to 13 December and 22 to 23 December, followed by the Spartan Race Liwa on 13 December and Bike Drag Racing on 14 December. The excitement continues with Falconry from 15 to 17 December, showcasing precision and heritage, followed by the Car Stunt Championship on 19 to 20 December. A first-time event, Extreme Mudfest, will also take place on 19 and 20 December, bringing the biggest and most exhilarating motorsport experience amid the desert sands.

The Liwa Running Challenge follows on 20 December, together with the Liwa Cycling Race and Liwa UTV on 21 December. From 23 to 24 December, the Pigeon Hunt Competition takes place, leading into the high-energy Liwa Burnout Championship on 25 December.

On 26 and 27 December, the desert will roar to life with Liwa Drift, Monster Jam, and the Tal Moreeb Running Challenge on 26 December, while the Liwa Padel Championship and Liwa Cycling Challenge run from 26 to 28 December and on 27 December. Motorsport fans can also enjoy the Sand Wrestling Championship on 26 to 27 December, followed by the return of the Car Stunt Championship on 28 to 29 December.

The festival continues with the Electronic Freestyle Championship on 30 December, and the Tal Moreeb Car Championship from 31 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, featuring multiple racing categories. The lineup also includes Football and Padel every weekend, as well as Boxing from 15 to 21 December.

The Jetour Travel Conference will also take place on 19, 20, and 21 December.

Throughout the festival, visitors can also enjoy daily Dune Projection Shows and Drone Shows and Hot Air Balloons every weekend, transforming the Liwa desert skyline each evening into a spectacular display of light, sound, and motion. Water Karting and Mini Tank Paintball will also be available daily from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, offering a thrilling experience for visitors looking for some action. Fireworks will illuminate the desert sky during the opening ceremony, weekends, New Year’s Eve and the closing ceremony, creating memorable moments throughout the festival.

At the heart of the festival lies Liwa Village, a lively hub of entertainment and discovery designed for all ages. Families can enjoy water karting, carnival rides, skill games, pony rides, and two exhilarating ziplines (one for children and one for adults). The Classic Car Museum, Auto Zone, Horror Escape Room, and Smash Room add extra excitement, while younger visitors will love the Pony Grove and petting zoo.

Attractions this year include the Souk Zone and Pop-Up Heritage Shops for handmade crafts and local treasures, while the Performance Stage hosts live music, cultural acts, and daily entertainment.

Foodies can savour both Emirati favourites and global cuisines across the festival’s many F&B and retail outlets.

New Year’s Eve at Liwa International Festival is set to be unforgettable. On 31 December, the Tal Moreeb Car Championship begins its three-day run, setting the stage for thrilling motorsport as 2025 turns to 2026. Visitors can enjoy a special New Year’s Eve concert, followed by a magnificent fireworks show lighting up Liwa’s vast desert sky.

This celebration invites visitors to welcome the new year surrounded by music, adventure and the breathtaking landscape of Al Dhafra Region.

Liwa International Festival celebrates the UAE’s proud heritage and traditions. From falconry and handicrafts to Souk Liwa and the pigeon shooting championship, the festival connects the spirit of the desert to the nation’s enduring love for culture, community, and innovation.