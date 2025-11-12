China's NEV output, sales surge in first 10 months of 2025

BEIJING, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reported that the country’s new energy vehicle (NEV) sector recorded strong growth in production and sales during the first ten months of 2025.

According to CAAM data, NEV production rose by 33.1 percent year-on-year to nearly 13.02 million units between January and October. Sales during the same period increased by 32.7 percent to more than 12.94 million units, accounting for 46.7 percent of total new vehicle sales in China.

CAAM noted that China’s automobile market maintained robust growth in October, with the NEV sector expanding rapidly and automobile exports showing continued resilience.

In October alone, NEV sales reached nearly 1.72 million units, representing 51.6 percent of all new vehicle sales. This marked the first time that NEV sales accounted for more than half of total new vehicle sales in the country.

Total automobile output reached 27.69 million units in the first ten months, reflecting a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase, while sales grew 12.4 percent to nearly 27.69 million units.

CAAM data also showed that China’s automobile exports rose by 15.7 percent year-on-year to 5.62 million units during the same period, with NEV exports surging 90.4 percent to 2.01 million units.