Money supply in Korea rises for 6th straight month in September

SEOUL, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea’s money supply increased for the sixth consecutive month in September, driven by an inflow of investment-related funds amid a strong domestic stock market, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) showed that the country’s M2, a key measure of money supply, stood at 4,430.5 trillion won (US$3.02 trillion) in September, up 0.7 percent from the previous month.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the figure has been on a constant increase since April.

Compared with a year earlier, the figure jumped 8.5 percent in September.