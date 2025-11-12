Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Executive Director of Tokyo National Museum

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Makoto Fujiwara, Executive Director of Tokyo National Museum.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cultural cooperation in research, education and professional development within the museum sector, as well as ways to expand cultural and knowledge exchange in museums and heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of fostering cross-cultural dialogue and building bridges of international cultural cooperation by supporting initiatives that promote cultural diversity and introduce future generations to the human and civilisational heritage of nations around the world.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of collaboration in museum-related activities, including the exchange of knowledge and expertise through joint training opportunities, capacity-building for professionals in the museum sector, and the development of joint exhibition programmes that strengthen cultural dialogue between the UAE and Japan.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi; and Rita Aoun, Executive Director of Culture at DCT Abu Dhabi.