UAE, Angola share unified vision for prosperous, integrated Africa: Angolan Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Júlio Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, affirmed that the UAE and Angola share a unified vision for a prosperous and integrated Africa and possess the capabilities and determination to translate this vision into practical achievements that will positively impact the entire continent.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Maiato praised relations between the UAE and Angola have evolved into one of the most dynamic and strategically significant partnerships along the Africa–Gulf corridor, founded on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a common commitment to sustainable development.

He highlighted the State Visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Angola in August this year, following several previous visits by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, to the UAE, marked a turning point in bilateral relations, inaugurating a new era of cooperation grounded in trust, investment, and innovation. This partnership has already produced tangible progress across priority sectors, aligned with the long-term development goals of both nations.

During his meeting with officials in the News Content Sector at the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Ambassador underlined his country’s keenness to strengthen media cooperation with the UAE. He referred, in this regard, to the Agreement on News Exchange signed between the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) and WAM. Under the agreement, the two agencies will cooperate in the daily, free exchange of news, photographs and videos in agreed languages, distributing content through their official websites and local media outlets. This partnership is expected to expand to include television, radio and print.

The Ambassador, accompanied by a number of members of the Angolan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, visited WAM headquarters, where he was briefed on the agency’s growth, operations and expanding media services.

Following is the full text of the interview:

Q: To begin, we extend our congratulations to the Republic of Angola and its friendly people on the 50th Anniversary of Independence. How do you assess Angola’s journey over the past five decades, and what are the key political and economic achievements that you are most proud of?

A: The conquest of National Independence on November 11, 1975, and the signing of the Luena Peace Agreement in 2002 are the most significant milestones in Angola’s history, profoundly shaping the lives of its people. These events, together with other political, economic, and diplomatic developments, have defined the nation’s path.

Strategically, the guiding motto of the First Republic — “The People’s Republic of Angola considers Agriculture as the foundation and Industry as the decisive factor in its development” — became central under President António Agostinho Neto, Founder of the Angolan Nation and National Hero. In 1978, the Government decided to designate that period as the “Year of Agriculture” to increase agricultural production and reap all its potential benefits, primarily to meet the population’s food needs, supply raw materials to industry, and improve the trade balance.

Economically, since its Independence, Angola has undergone major transformations, notably the transition from a centralised to a market economy, where private actors have become key partners of the State.

In summary, we began with the national liberation struggle against colonial rule in 1961, also a memorable date, and culminated in the achievement of our Independence in 1975.

Our history has also been shaped by Angola’s steadfast engagement in international diplomacy. Immediately after its Independence, the country gained international recognition, with many states seeking political, diplomatic, and economic relations.

However, years of armed conflict limited Angola’s regional and global engagement. Despite these challenges, Angolan diplomacy consistently upheld that peace could only be sustained through global cooperation.

Accordingly, Angola actively shared perspectives on peace and security with neighboring countries, leading to its admission to the United Nations, membership in the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union), and its role as co-founder of the Frontline States and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as well as an influential member of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and other international and regional organisations.

Q: What were the major challenges that Angola faced following independence, and how did the country overcome them in its path toward building a modern and stable state?

A: Angola was marked by a 27-year civil war that devastated its socioeconomic structures.

The Government’s determination to face post-conflict challenges following the 2002 Peace Agreement led to the creation of the National Reconstruction Programme, whose main achievement has been the construction of essential infrastructure, including roads, ports, hospitals, schools, airports, and football stadiums.

To overcome these challenges, Angola implemented several economic and structural reforms that restored its credibility with international institutions and marked steady progress toward consolidating a modern and stable State.

I also highlight another decisive factor in the process of building a modern and stable State: the unwavering determination of the Angolan people, who showed extraordinary courage and tenacity in achieving Independence and freeing themselves from Portuguese colonial rule, raising the national flag before Africa and the world. That same strength and perseverance, which made National Independence in 1975 possible, also served as the foundation for the Peace achieved in 2002, paving the way for the country’s development in cooperation with friendly nations whose progress serves as an inspiring reference, notably the UAE.

Fifty years after Independence, Angola is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the infrastructure sector. Under the leadership of His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the Government has been making substantial investments in hospital, educational, university, and airport infrastructure across the country.

A key milestone is the Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport, inaugurated in November 2023, designed to handle 15 million passengers and 130,000 tons of cargo annually. This landmark project boosts tourism, economic growth, and regional connectivity. Another major initiative is the Lobito Corridor, which links Angola with neighboring countries and other markets, becoming a driving force for regional economic integration.

All these advances reflect the ongoing economic reforms, which strengthen confidence in Angola’s sustainable progress and its promising future.

Q: After half a century of independence, how do you evaluate Angola’s current position in the African continent and on the international stage?

A: After fifty years of independence, Angola stands at a crucial moment in its national journey, having transformed from a post-conflict country into a respected economic and diplomatic actor with growing influence in Africa and on the international stage.

Angola has consolidated its position as a pillar of stability, dialogue, and cooperation in Southern Africa. Its successful transition from civil war to lasting peace has enabled the country to play a constructive role in regional conflict resolution through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and in promoting stability in the Great Lakes region.

Angola’s current Presidency of the African Union represents a milestone in its diplomatic trajectory, underscoring its leadership, its commitment to continental unity, and its contribution to Africa’s peace and development agenda.

On the economic front, Angola continues to implement an ambitious reform and diversification agenda, gradually reducing its dependence on oil and promoting the growth of non-oil sectors, including agriculture, mining, and commerce. According to the World Bank, Angola’s economy grew by 4.4% in 2024, driven by renewed confidence, structural reforms, and strong performance in the non-oil sector. These efforts reflect the country’s determination to build a more competitive, sustainable, and inclusive economy.

Internationally, Angola asserts itself as a reliable and forward-looking partner, guided by the principles of multilateralism, solidarity, and mutual respect. Its expanding network of strategic partnerships — including with the UAE and other global actors — highlights Angola’s role as a bridge between Africa, the Arab world, and international markets.

Thus, half a century after independence, Angola’s path stands as an example of resilience, progress, and renewed ambition. A nation that looks to the future with confidence, contributing actively to peace, regional integration, and sustainable development.

Q: The relations between Angola and the UAE have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. How would you describe the current level of these relations, and in which fields have the progress been most significant?

A: Relations between Angola and the UAE have evolved into one of the most dynamic and strategically significant partnerships along the Africa–Gulf corridor, founded on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a common commitment to sustainable development.

Under the leadership of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Angola has pursued a proactive foreign policy focused on economic diversification, modernisation, and the attraction of strategic partnerships. In this context, the UAE has emerged as a key and trusted partner.

The State Visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Angola in August this year, following several previous visits by João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, to the UAE, marked a turning point in bilateral relations, inaugurating a new era of cooperation grounded in trust, investment, and innovation. This partnership has already produced tangible progress across priority sectors, aligned with the long-term development goals of both nations.

With 44 bilateral agreements now in place, spanning areas from artificial intelligence to customs cooperation, our partnership is poised to generate thousands of new jobs and deliver a substantial economic impact, further reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ role as a vital bridge connecting Africa, the Arab world, Europe, and Asia.

Q: Considering the UAE’s Vision 2030 and Angola’s efforts toward economic diversification, what are the most promising areas for future cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the sectors of energy, investment, and infrastructure?

A: In line with the UAE’s Vision 2030 and Angola’s drive for economic diversification, the partnership between the two nations stands as a prime example of South–South cooperation, where a successfully diversified economy supports another in reducing its dependence on oil. This collaboration highlights how shared vision, complementary experience, and mutual trust can foster sustainable and inclusive growth.

Angola, rich in natural resources, with a young and dynamic population and a strategic geographic position, offers strong potential for investment and development. The alignment between the UAE’s Vision 2030 and Angola’s diversification agenda reflects a shared recognition of opportunities for growth and transformation. Both countries understand the vulnerability of oil-dependent economies and are firmly committed to developing non-oil sectors as drivers of sustainable growth.

The energy sector remains central to this partnership. Masdar is expanding its renewable energy investments in Angola, capitalising on the country’s solar potential to diversify energy sources and strengthen infrastructure resilience. These projects support Angola’s objectives of broadening energy access and promoting sustainable development.

Investment cooperation has reached unprecedented levels, with the UAE planning to invest USD 6.5 billion in new projects under 44 agreements across multiple sectors. A major highlight is the partnership with Angola’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to boost agricultural production, build management capacity, and enhance regional food security — benefiting both nations by diversifying food sources and creating more resilient value chains.

In infrastructure and logistics, collaboration between Abu Dhabi Ports Group, DP World, and Angola’s Ministry of Transport is transforming the country’s port, logistics, and maritime infrastructure. By leveraging Angola’s Atlantic coastline, this partnership enhances trade flows, regional connectivity, and global supply chain integration, while generating local investment and employment.

Together, these strategic initiatives show how the UAE’s expertise, technology, and investment are accelerating Angola’s economic diversification, unlocking its vast potential, and creating shared, long-term prosperity for both nations.

Q: Media plays an essential role in strengthening mutual understanding between nations. What are the plans of the Embassy or the Angolan Government to develop media cooperation with the UAE?

A: Our government considers the Communication and Media sector a key pillar of national and international connectivity, aligned with regulations and global standards. Nonetheless, there is a recognised need to enhance communication and dissemination efforts to make the Embassy’s activities more effective and accessible to diverse audiences in the UAE.

The Embassy’s Press Department manages relations with media outlets and exchange programmes, segmenting target audiences to meet the objectives of the Central Government’s Institutional Communication Plan. External Communication focuses on sharing the institution’s resources, services, and information with current and potential audiences.

For diplomatic missions abroad, the main goal is to safeguard the nation’s image and inform target publics, in accordance with the guidelines of the supervising Ministry — the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS). This body formulates and oversees policy in telecommunications, IT, postal services, meteorology, social Communication, and advertising, all aimed at reinforcing national connectivity.

During the State Visit to Angola by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (24–25 August 2025), an Agreement on News Exchange was signed between Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) and WAM. The two agencies will cooperate in the daily, free exchange of news, images, and videos in agreed languages, distributing content through their official websites and local media. This partnership is expected to expand into television, radio, and print.

Q: On the cultural level, how can cultural and artistic exchange between the two nations be further enhanced, particularly through events, exhibitions, and academic exchange programmes?

A: For over four decades, Angola has preserved its culture, language, customs, flag, emblem, national anthem, currency, and music, which continues to attract international interest.

Kizomba is danced worldwide, and through Angola’s diplomatic missions abroad, the nation’s cultural identity is maintained and shared across diverse ethnolinguistic contexts.

The Government remains committed to cultural policy, overseeing literature, arts, folklore, and national heritage — historical, archaeological, artistic, and cultural. It safeguards areas such as cultural heritage, artistic creation, cultural promotion, national languages, copyright and related rights, archives, libraries, religion, traditional power institutions, and the cultural and creative industries. It also promotes Angola’s cultural identity and historical figures, preserves collective memory, and respects cultural and artistic pluralism.

Angola continues to strengthen cultural cooperation within its foreign policy, promoting national culture abroad through cultural marketing and Angolan cultural centres. Cooperation with the United Arab Emirates is growing, supported by the recent Cultural Cooperation Agreement between the two countries. This accord encourages participation in cultural and artistic events, exchange of experiences, and collaboration among experts in museums, monuments, and the arts.

The memorandum between the two Ministries of Culture promotes mutual understanding of national identity, civilisation, and culture, as well as direct cooperation to support cultural and creative industries, while respecting each nation’s laws, customs, and traditions. Both parties will work together to raise awareness of national identity, heritage, and the arts in coordination with national and local authorities. It also provides for exchanges among academics, experts, and researchers through training, conferences, seminars, technical assistance, and workshops.

The agreement includes the participation of artists, ensembles, and cultural groups in bilateral events, the exchange of activities related to monuments and heritage, and reciprocal visits by performance groups in cinema, theatre, music, and folklore. It also foresees the exchange of bibliographic, audio, and video materials representing each country’s heritage and arts, as well as cooperation between handicraft institutions through technical programmes.

In the Education Sector, cooperation was formalised during the UAE President’s visit to Angola. Both nations agreed to strengthen educational ties through direct agreements, the exchange of experiences, training courses, and lectures on shared interests, focusing on capacity building, academic partnerships, and support for research and innovation to improve educational quality and achieve excellence. The memorandum also provides field visits by teachers and education officials to explore successful educational systems and modern teaching and management practices.

Beyond education, sports cooperation is also advancing. Angola, a frequent participant in sporting championships in the UAE, signed an agreement with the UAE’s sports authority to reinforce friendship, cooperation, and the principles of solidarity and integration. The memorandum includes exchanges of official visits and delegations between sports leaders, the sharing of best practices and knowledge, and participation in conferences, forums, training programmes, and specialised sports events in both countries.

Q: How do you view the future of Angola–UAE relations in the coming years?

A: In my view, the future of relations between Angola and the United Arab Emirates is extremely promising, founded on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a long-term commitment to sustainable development.

Building on the solid foundations established in recent years, both countries are now entering a new phase of strategic partnership. This partnership seeks to transform strong political will into tangible results that drive national development and contribute to regional and global prosperity.

Looking ahead, I believe that in the coming years, the relationship between Angola and the United Arab Emirates will evolve from a cooperation primarily focused on investment to a comprehensive strategic alliance encompassing economic, technological, security, and diplomatic dimensions. Angola’s vast natural potential, combined with the UAE’s experience and investment capacity, provides an ideal foundation for forward-looking, mutually beneficial cooperation.

Q: What role can the UAE play as a strategic partner to Angola in supporting sustainable development and economic transformation across the African continent?

A: What distinguishes the partnership between Angola and the UAE is its emphasis on mutual benefit and shared development objectives, rather than on traditional donor–recipient dynamics. The UAE brings its experience in successful economic diversification and practical expertise, combined with significant investment commitments, creating a cooperation model that addresses both immediate infrastructure needs and long-term capacity building.

Angola’s strategic position on Africa’s Atlantic coast, coupled with the UAE’s global connectivity, creates opportunities for regional integration that can accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). Moreover, the UAE’s investment approach, focused on building sustainable infrastructure rather than on mere resource extraction, aligns with Africa’s growing need for development models that prioritise long-term value creation over short-term gains.

Thus, the partnership between the two nations goes beyond bilateral benefits, contributing to the broader development goals of the African continent, particularly to the vision of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for “inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.”

I am convinced that as both countries deepen their strategic alignment, the Angola–UAE partnership is evolving into a catalyst for continental development.

Ultimately, Angola and the UAE share a common vision of a prosperous, interconnected, and sustainable Africa, and together they are well-positioned to translate that vision into tangible progress that benefits the entire continent.