NMDC Energy, Baker Hughes partner to localise offshore solutions in Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- NMDC Energy, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has entered a strategic Memorandum of Understanding in Saudi Arabia with Baker Hughes, the US global energy technology company.

The collaboration aims to explore opportunities that would increase the localisation of Baker Hughes key products and solutions in Saudi Arabia, serving energy markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye & India (MENATI).

By leveraging NMDC’s state-of-the-art facilities, specifically its yards capabilities in Saudi Arabia, the collaboration will focus on offshore products and associated services to serve the dynamic offshore market. This will include an Emergency Pipeline Repair System (EPRS) project, alongside a logistics base associated with solutions for offshore flexible pipeline systems to serve the Kingdom and the wider MENATI markets.

The collaboration is separate to an MoU that NMDC Energy signed with Baker Hughes, which relates to gas technology products.

NMDC Energy has collaborated with several international, regional and UAE players during ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, as the company seeks to deepen its leading EPC services to continue meeting the regional demands of the sector.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Energy, said, “NMDC Energy’s fabrication capabilities have drawn global players, particularly leading entities such as Baker Hughes, who share our vision of finding synergies that meet the evolving energy sector demands in the Kingdom and the wider MENATI region.

As a strategic enabler of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector through global partnerships, NMDC Energy is committed to finding new pathways towards increased localisation in the Kingdom, supporting economic growth, job creation, and diversification.”

NMDC Energy inaugurated its advanced fabrication facilities earlier this year in Ras Al Khair, Saudia Arabia, which is strategically located within the Ras Al-Khair Special Economic Zone.

The 400,000 square meter fabrication yard is designed to serve both offshore and onshore projects, with an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons. Equipped with advanced automation and digital systems, the facility delivers full-spectrum fabrication, rigging, maintenance, and modularisation services for complex energy infrastructure.