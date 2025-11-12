ITC launches region’s first Autonomous Vehicles Integrated Testing, Operations, Management System

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of the Autonomous Vehicles Integrated Testing, Operations, and Management System (AViTOMS) at DRIFTx 2025, held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

This advanced, centralised digital platform, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, is designed to manage all stages of testing and operating autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi, improving operational efficiency and safety in line with approved sector regulations.

The platform covers every operational stage for autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi, from registration, application and permitting, through supervision of trials and technical data analysis, to full commercial operations, ensuring safe processes and procedural accuracy at each step.

AViTOMS enables the Integrated Transport Centre to exercise comprehensive oversight of autonomous vehicle trials by receiving and reviewing applications, assessing companies’ readiness and issuing permits across four structured testing phases, while monitoring operations in real time and intervening when needed. This boosts response speed and coordination with relevant government entities.

The platform includes a suite of smart tools for end-to-end operations management, such as an online application portal, a digital workflow system, interactive maps for real-time vehicle tracking, dashboards to monitor operational status and incidents, and an instant shutdown feature when any operational fault is detected. It also provides secure, instantaneous data exchange among stakeholders to ensure continuous oversight and strengthen operational compliance.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “This platform marks a step change in the regulation and operation of autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi. It enhances operational efficiency and elevates safety standards through a unified digital system that enables intelligent oversight of every stage of testing and operations.

The project aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a safe, smart and sustainable transport ecosystem that supports digital transformation and keeps pace with global advances in autonomous systems.”