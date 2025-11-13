Dubai to host SIGA Asia launch to advance integrity in sports

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), the world’s largest independent and neutral coalition in the field of Sport Integrity, today marked a major milestone with the launch of the Sport Integrity Forum ASIA – Dubai Chapter at ISEZA, the International Sports and Entertainment Zone at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised under the umbrella of the Sport Integrity Action Month, this high-level Forum served as the official debut of SIGA ASIA – Chapter Dubai. This pivotal development was formalised through the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding between SIGA and ISEZA, reinforcing Dubai's role in leadership global sport governance. The establishment of SIGA ASIA comes just seven months after SIGA first unveiled its expansion plans during the Summit on Female Leadership in Sport – Dubai Edition (April 2025).

The Sport Integrity Forum ASIA – Dubai Chapter was hosted by ISEZA and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport and innovation.

Under the theme “A New Chapter for Integrity in Asian Sport”, the half-day event brought together high-level leaders from Sport, government, business, academia, media, and civil society to debate the most pressing issues facing global Sport, with a particular focus on Asia.

The Forum featured four high-level panel sessions:

-Sport Integrity 2030: A Vision with Future, for the Future – exploring how governance, innovation, and technology can ensure Sport adapts to global change while safeguarding its integrity.

-Playing for the Planet: Sport at the Heart of Sustainability & Social Impact – addressing the role of Sport in driving environmental responsibility, gender equity, and social inclusion.

-SIGA Champions: Athletes Leading the Way for Sport Integrity – highlighting the role of athletes as advocates and agents of change.

-The Future of Football in the Region – a discussion on the development of Football in the Middle East, taking into consideration the Integrity challenges.





Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros, Global CEO, SIGA; Chairman and CEO, SIGA ASIA, said following the launch, emphasizing the importance of this groundbreaking moment for SIGA, and for Sport Integrity in ASIA:

"Today, we are not just launching an organization. We are launching a movement. With the establishment of SIGA ASIA, we begin a new chapter — a chapter written in the language of this region’s energy, innovation, and global ambition. Asia is the beating heart of the 21st century. Dubai — and the United Arab Emirates — represent everything that is possible when vision meets integrity.

SIGA ASIA will serve as the center of excellence for sport integrity and governance for Asia, in Asia.The benefits will be real. Transparency will strengthen credibility; Credibility will attract investment; Investment will create opportunity; And opportunity will build a future for our athletes, our youth, our sports organisations and our communities.

Our mission perfectly aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2040 — a vision built on innovation, inclusion, and sustainable progress. SIGA ASIA is ready and committed to contribute to this national ambition by fostering ethical leadership, empowering youth and women, and ensuring that sport continues to be a driver of health, unity, and excellence”.

Damir Valeev, CEO, ISEZA, added:“ISEZA is proud to partner with SIGA on this important initiative. Integrity is fundamental to the future of sport. With the support of the Dubai World Trade Centre, ISEZA is committed to being a hub where innovation, governance, and global collaboration come together to set new standards for the industry.”