Arab Justice Ministers discuss strengthening joint legal & judicial cooperation in Egypt

CAIRO, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Arab justice ministers held their 41st session onWednesday at the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo, to discuss ways to enhance joint Arab action in the legal, judicial and legislative fields, and to finalise draft Arab conventions on combating terrorism, its financing, money laundering and drugs, as well as preventing hate speech.

The United Arab Emirates participated in the ministerial meeting with an official delegation from the Ministry of Justice, headed by Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to supporting joint Arab efforts and strengthening cooperation in legal and judicial areas.

The council also discussed several key topics, including the Arab Convention on Combating Terrorism and its Financing, the Arab Convention on Combating Money Laundering, the Arab Convention on the Status of Refugees in Arab States, and the draft Arab Convention on the Protection of Personal Data.

The meeting further reviewed a number of draft Arab model laws, notably those on preventing hate speech, combating drugs and psychotropic substances, protecting and assisting internally displaced persons, and protecting children from recruitment in armed conflicts.