University of Sharjah shines at 26th Arab Students Creativity Forum in Oman

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah distinguished itself at the 26th Arab Students Creativity Forum hosted by the University of Nizwa in Oman, under the banner “Opportunities and Challenges Facing Educational Institutions in the Age of Technological Change.” Organized by the Arab Council for Training and Student Creativity, this forum drew more than sixty students representing thirty-six Arab universities from nine countries, including the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and Syria.

Designed to nurture student innovation and promote broad knowledge and cultural exchange, the forum provided a dynamic and collaborative setting for participants to present groundbreaking projects and creative concepts. Through stimulating academic competition and cross-university partnerships, the event reinforced the pivotal role of research and inventive thought in shaping the region's academic future. From a competitive pool of 172 submissions, only 60 research papers were selected for presentation, highlighting the high caliber of work represented.

Among the distinguished presenters, Lamyaa Ahmed Al Kendi from the University of Sharjah’s College of Communication delivered her research entitled “The Role of Graphic Design in Enriching the Learning Process in the Age of Digital Transformation.” Her work, supervised by Dr. Noora Ahmed Alghooti, was shortlisted for the forum’s final judging sessions, marking a significant achievement for the University in student research and creativity.

Several faculty members from the University of Sharjah played a vital role in the event, serving as juries on both scientific and artistic panels. Professor Hani Ahmed Omar and Dr. Sami Suleiman Al Qatawneh joined colleagues from across the Arab world in evaluating the entries, applying rigorous standards to ensure excellence and innovation.

During the closing ceremony, Lamyaa Ahmed Al Kendi and Dr. Noora Ahmed Alhooti were honored for their outstanding participation and contributions to nurturing student research and creativity. They received recognition from Professor Fawaz Al Zghoul, Director of the Arab Council for Training and Student Creativity, and Professor Saleh Al Azri, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Nizwa.