Nahyan bin Mubarak to open National Festival of Tolerance on Friday in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will open on Friday evening the seventh National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence from 14th to 18th November at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

China will be the Guest of Honour at this year’s edition, which aims to reach all segments of UAE society, including citizens, residents, families, children, and students.

Held under the theme “Hand in Hand”, the festival focuses on community engagement and promoting the global message of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.

During the festival, Sheikh Nahyan will lead the “Tolerance March to Mars”, joined by thinkers, officials, ambassadors, and community members.

Commenting on the event, Sheikh Nahyan said, "The festival is a national occasion to mark the International Day for Tolerance, highlighting the UAE’s pioneering experience in promoting tolerance, coexistence, and respect for others, while showcasing global best practices in fostering peace and cooperation among all."

He added, "The festival also highlights the words and deeds of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as a unique humanitarian, national and global model of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity."

This path, he noted, is being followed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to ensure that the UAE remains a regional and global role model in promoting peaceful coexistence and advancing the wellbeing of people everywhere.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the participation of the friendly People's Republic of China as the Guest of Honour at this year’s festival, expressing his appreciation for the participation of diverse global cultures in this major event, which embodies communication, understanding, and dialogue among nations and peoples under the overarching theme of tolerance and coexistence.