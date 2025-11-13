NBB warns of rising risks to Belgium’s public debt sustainability

BRUSSELS, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A new analysis by the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) has raised concerns about the sustainability of Belgium’s high and rising public debt, despite comparisons to other advanced economies with larger debt burdens.

According to the report, Belgium’s public debt reached 104 percent of GDP in 2024, a level that has reignited debate about fiscal sustainability amid elevated global debt ratios. While countries such as France, Italy, the United States, and Japan record even higher debt-to-GDP levels, the NBB cautioned that this does not necessarily make Belgium’s position less vulnerable.

The bank underlined that debt sustainability depends not only on the current level of debt but also on future fiscal developments, emphasising the need for prudent management to prevent further deterioration in the country’s financial stability.