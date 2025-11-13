Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed tours Driftx 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited DRIFTx 2025, organised by Abu Dhabi Investment Office as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, at the Vehicle Dynamic Area, Yas Marina Circuit.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed during the tour on the latest innovations and technologies in smart mobility and autonomous systems across air, land and sea, presented by leading local and international companies, including prototypes of autonomous vehicles and drones powered by advanced artificial intelligence solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed reaffirmed that the organisation of the second DRIFTx reflects Abu Dhabi’s support of the autonomous systems sector and embodies the emirate’s ambitious vision to shape the future of smart and sustainable mobility, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

During his visit to several UAE company pavilions, Sheikh Zayed commended the advanced achievements made in developing smart and autonomous mobility systems, emphasising the importance of continuing to build the skills and capabilities of national talent to further enhance contributions to innovation and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership in advanced technologies in smart mobility.

He was accompanied during the tour by His Excellency Badr Salim Al Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, along with several members of the exhibition’s organising committee.

DRIFTx 2025 attracts strong participation from innovators, investors, regulators and policymakers from around the world to explore the future of smart mobility and showcase the latest innovations in this vital sector.

The event also highlights how the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster is supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s industrial ecosystem and reinforcing the emirate as a global centre for autonomous technologies.