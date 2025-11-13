Arada unveils Elmhurst, final phase of London’s Fulton & Fifth

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Arada has announced the launch of Elmhurst, the third and final phase of its landmark Fulton & Fifth development in Wembley Park, one of London’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding neighbourhoods. The launch event will be held at the One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai from 21–23 November, marking Arada’s first UK project sales launch since its strategic market entry earlier this year.

This milestone follows Arada’s acquisition of a 75% stake in UK-based developer Regal, now operating as Arada London, demonstrating the Sharjah-headquartered developer’s global expansion and growing influence in key international markets.

Elmhurst offers a sophisticated range of Manhattan studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, crafted with contemporary architecture, panoramic views, and access to hotel-style amenities. The development completes the Fulton & Fifth masterplan, which includes 876 homes set within landscaped gardens and features such as a golf simulator, games room, 24/7 concierge, swimming pool, yoga studio, gym, spa, rooftop gardens, and private cinema.

Located alongside the Wealdstone Brook, the neighbourhood provides residents with a great combination of urban convenience and tranquil living.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, stated: ‚‘Elmhurst offers both local residents and international buyers the chance to own a stylish home in a neighbourhood with strong rental and capital growth prospects. It builds on the momentum we’ve seen at Fulton & Fifth and aligns with our goal to increase the capital’s housing supply with well-designed, well-located homes that meet the needs of today’s buyers.

Just minutes from Wembley Park Station, the development benefits from quick access to Central London via the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. The neighbourhood is lively, featuring a diverse mix of retail, dining, entertainment, and cultural venues, all located within one of London’s largest regeneration areas.

Recently recognised by the Sunday Times as one of London’s Best Places to Live, Wembley Park has benefited from AED 12 billion in regeneration investments, with house prices increasing by 163% over the past 20 years and rental growth reaching 24% in 2023—almost double the London average.

The first phase of the development, The Brookline, was completed earlier this year, setting a new benchmark for quality in North West London. The second phase, Parkside, launched in 2024, features 250 residences and will be finished by the end of 2025.

Recognised for its excellence, Fulton & Fifth won Best Mixed-Use Development in London at the UK Property Awards 2023 and was the best-selling project in the UK capital during Q2 2024.

The launch of Elmhurst follows Arada’s AED2.5 billion investment in the UK market announced earlier this year. With a development pipeline of over 10,000 homes, Arada London aims to expand its portfolio to 30,000 homes within the next three years, emphasising the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable urban growth and global diversification.