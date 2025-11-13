Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 32nd Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated on Wednesday the 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, featuring more than 120 brands from 20 countries.

Organised by RX, the five-day exhibition is one of the region’s most prestigious events dedicated to fine jewellery and luxury timepieces, bringing together renowned international houses, rising designers and distinguished brands in a celebration of craftsmanship, design and innovation, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital of creativity and excellence.

On this occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, “The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi reflects the distinguished global standing of the UAE as a destination where creativity, craftsmanship and innovation thrive. It embodies the noble values of our nation’s progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose vision places people at the heart of development and supports a diversified economy driven by knowledge and innovation."

"This distinguished event not only highlights the brilliance of international designers and the beauty of innovation in the world of art and design but also reflects the UAE’s leading role in attracting creative talent and inspiring innovation across borders. It further demonstrates the country’s deep commitment to promoting creative and cultural industries and enhancing cultural and economic exchange between nations, consolidating Abu Dhabi’s role as a cultural hub that celebrates beauty and embodies the values of tolerance, diversity and openness that define Emirati society,” Sheikh Nahyan added.

For his part, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Hosting one of the most prestigious jewellery and watch exhibitions in the region aligns with ADNEC Group’s vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for business tourism, exhibitions and conferences. This event underscores ADNEC’s advanced capabilities in organising and hosting major international events, contributing to the national economy, diversifying income sources and reinforcing the Emirate’s status as a preferred destination for visitors and investors from across the world.”

The exhibition runs for five days and showcases more than 120 brands representing around 20 countries, including the UAE, Italy, Lebanon, India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Türkiye and Bahrain. It is expected to attract more than 7,000 visitors who will explore a wide range of regional and international jewellery and watch designs that reflect outstanding creativity and craftsmanship.

This year’s edition welcomes 25 new exhibitors for the first time, enriching the diversity of participating brands. Among the prominent participants are Amwaj Jewellery, Salem Al Shueibi, Al Anwar Golden, Rene Jewels, Luxury Gems & Diamond Trading, Rossella Jewellery, Dimanto Gold & Diamond, Devji Aurum, Jawaher Al Jawhara, Mid Art Jewellery, Solitaire Jewels and Very Firenze DMCC, among others.

The exhibition also introduces for the first time the “Sustainable Jewellery Zone”, which highlights innovative and eco-conscious design practices aligned with the UAE’s sustainability vision. Visitors will also enjoy exclusive luxury raffles and special prizes offered throughout the event days.

Returning once again are the “International Designers Gallery” and the “UAE Designers Gallery”, celebrating creative talents from the UAE, Italy, and India. The International Gallery will showcase a selection of unique pieces unveiled for the first time, while the UAE Designers Gallery will highlight outstanding local designers and emerging talents from across the Gulf region.