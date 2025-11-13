Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has inaugurated the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, until 22nd November 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed attended part of the opening day’s competitions and honoured several winners in the Amateur category, emphasising that the championship serves as a leading platform for discovering promising talent and nurturing champions. His Highness highlighted that the event reflects the leadership’s vision to continue advancing jiu-jitsu, supporting athletes and reinforcing the UAE’s presence on the global sporting stage.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored that the growing popularity of the sport across the UAE reflects the values of discipline, determination and character it instils among youth, while contributing to building a generation capable of representing the UAE proudly in regional and international arenas.

Abdulmonem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, for their continued support of jiu-jitsu, establishing the UAE as a global model for developing the sport and promoting its noble values worldwide.

He said, “The inauguration of the 17th edition of the championship by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the leadership’s commitment to preparing a generation of champions capable of raising the UAE flag at major international tournaments, in line with a national vision that invests in people and their potential.

“The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become a global platform that unites cultures and inspires talent, showcasing the UAE’s distinguished reputation as a leading destination for sports, where professional organisation meets values of respect, discipline and peace.”

The 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship brings together more than 10,000 international male and female athletes to compete in the world’s largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

The event started with the Amateur category on 12th November. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival, which includes events for children of various age groups, takes place from 13-15 November alongside Para Jiu-Jitsu competitions on 13th November. The Youth and Junior categories will compete from 16-17 November, followed by the Master events from 18-19 November. The championship will conclude with the Professional competitions, running from 20-22 November.