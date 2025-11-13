Korea’s ICT exports up 12% in October

SEOUL, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products rose 12.2 percent in October from a year earlier, data showed Thursday, helped by robust shipments of semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$23.3 billion last month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT. It marks the highest export volume for any October.

Yonhap News Agency reported that imports declined 2.9 percent over the same period to $12.9 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $10.3 billion.

Exports of semiconductor products jumped 25.4 percent on-year, buoyed by strong demand for high-end chips used in AI servers, coupled with an increase in global memory chip prices.