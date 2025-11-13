'ADNOC Gas' achieves $1.34 billion net income in Q3

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas plc, a world-class integrated gas processing and sales company, today announced its Q3 2025 results, achieving the highest third quarter net income in its history at $1.34 billion, an 8 percent increase year-on-year.

Year-to-date net income reached $3.99 billion, exceeding market expectations, even as oil prices averaged $71/bbl in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $83/bbl in 2024.

Q3 2025 saw ADNOC Gas’ domestic gas business deliver record results, with EBITDA rising to $914 million, up 26 percent year-on-year.

The strength of the UAE economy, which the IMF predicted will grow by 4.8 percent in 2025 and 5 percent in 2026, was the primary driver of a 4 percent increase in domestic gas sales volumes for the first nine months. That is coupled with improved underlying margins following successful structural improvements from contract renegotiations.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, “Our record Q3 results, and strong year-to-date performance are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model. Our profitability continues to grow, even while oil prices are down.

Despite a lower oil price environment, we continue to deliver robust returns, underpinned by operational excellence and improved commercial agreements. Our enhanced dividend policy with quarterly distribution further demonstrates our commitment to maximising value for our shareholders.”

These results demonstrate ADNOC Gas is a high return investment with predictable cash flows and strong upside potential.

The introduction of quarterly dividend distributions starting in Q3 2025 with $896 million to be paid by December 12 - alongside a 5 percent annual increase in dividend payout now extended until 2030 - offers greater transparency and even more regular income, allowing shareholders to plan and manage their finances with confidence.

By investing in ADNOC Gas, shareholders participate in the broader energy transformation of the UAE, aligning themselves with ambitious national goals.

The Board of Directors has approved a 5 percent annual increase in dividend payout, now extended until 2030, reaffirming ADNOC Gas’ commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

In further improvement of shareholder value, the company is introducing quarterly dividend distributions starting Q3 2025, with an inaugural Q3 interim dividend of $896 million to be paid by 12th December 2025.