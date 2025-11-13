Dubai exports to US record 78% growth in seven years: Dubai Chambers Chairman

NEW YORK, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated that the value of Dubai’s exports to the United States rose from AED19.1 billion in 2018 to AED34.1 billion in 2024, recording growth of 78.5 percent over seven years and underscoring the strong economic ties between Dubai and the United States.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA, Al Mansoori noted that Dubai’s imports from the United States climbed from approximately AED61 billion in 2018 to AED82.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 34.7 percent.

Dubai Chambers Chairman noted that American investment activity continues to grow steadily in terms of value and number of investment projects, with Dubai attracting 1,474 foreign direct investment projects from the United States worth AED79.6 billion during the period from 2015 to 2024.

He added that the tourism and hospitality sector accounted for the largest share of American investment inflows into Dubai during this period with AED28.3 billion, followed by the software and information technology services sector with AED20.2 billion. The business services sector ranked third with AED5.7 billion, the entertainment sector fourth with AED4.8 billion, and the telecommunications sector fifth with AED3.6 billion.

Al Mansoori pointed to the rising confidence of the American business community in Dubai’s economic outlook, with the total number of active American companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce increasing by 224 percent between the end of 2021, when 1,139 companies were registered, and the end of last September, when the number reached 3,690 active companies, in less than four years.

Regarding the opening of Dubai Chambers’ first representative office in New York, he confirmed that the office marks a pivotal step towards deepening business ties with one of the world’s most important financial and commercial centres. The step aligns with efforts to strengthen Dubai’s stature as a global hub for business and investment and to reinforce its presence in the expansion plans of American companies.

On the importance of the Dubai Business Forum in New York, he noted that Dubai Chambers seeks through the forum to attract high-quality American investments and highlight the opportunities offered by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to build a diversified economy based on knowledge, advanced technologies and sustainability. The forum also gives American investors and entrepreneurs a direct opportunity to explore the advantages Dubai offers.