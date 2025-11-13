UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish conducts complex surgery for Palestinian patient

AL ARISH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues to provide medical and humanitarian services to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at easing the suffering of the wounded and delivering specialised healthcare that saves lives and offers urgent humanitarian support.

As part of these ongoing humanitarian efforts, the medical team at the hospital performed a complex surgical procedure on a young Palestinian man who was suffering from compound fractures in his right leg and right arm, in addition to complications from previous injuries.

The patient is currently receiving the necessary medical care and undergoing physiotherapy sessions by the specialised team on board the hospital, under a comprehensive treatment plan that ensures he receives the highest standards of care.

Dr. Ali Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, affirmed that the patient is under close medical supervision, following an intensive physiotherapy programme with the specialised team to ensure his swift recovery and restoration of mobility, while also receiving essential psychological and humanitarian support during his rehabilitation.

He explained that the role of the UAE Floating Hospital extends beyond medical care and surgical procedures to include psychological and social support for patients and their companions, ensuring an integrated therapeutic environment that enhances rapid recovery and alleviates suffering.

The hospital has been delivering services to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip since its launch in February last year, receiving various cases, including complex surgeries, orthopaedics, rehabilitation and physiotherapy, as well as psychological and social support, within an integrated humanitarian framework that reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting those affected and providing sustainable healthcare.