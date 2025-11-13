CBUAE to host MENA Leaders’ Summit on Financial Inclusion 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the CBUAE, in partnership with the Arab Monetary Fund and the World Bank, will host the MENA Leaders’ Summit on Financial Inclusion 2025. Taking place in Abu Dhabi on 17–18 November 2025, the summit will be held under the theme, “Shaping Regional and Global Agendas”.

Held for the first time in the UAE, the summit underscores the country’s commitment to advancing the global agenda for financial inclusion, financial health and well-being, and reinforces its position as a leading international financial hub. The event will also witness the official launch of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, highlighting the UAE’s leadership in developing a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.

The MENA Financial Inclusion Leaders’ Summit aims to bring together policymakers, regulatory authorities and leaders from the global financial sector to establish a shared vision from Abu Dhabi that promotes financial inclusion and financial health at both regional and international levels.

The summit will focus on fostering impactful partnerships to advance progress in areas such as digital innovation, consumer protection, gender equality and financial well-being. It will further align national and regional priorities with global development agendas, enhance knowledge exchange and promote cooperation to ensure equitable access to financial services and the development of inclusive, responsible and sustainable financial regulations.

Participants will include ministers, central bank governors, and heads of financial regulatory and supervisory authorities in the MENA region, along with representatives from the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Also attending are senior representatives from international and regional organisations, and officials from global development institutions including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), alongside CEOs of financial institutions and fintech companies, as well as experts and specialists from across the region and beyond.

The two-day agenda features high-level panel discussions addressing critical topics such as the expansion of digital financial services, women’s financial health and economic empowerment, and financial literacy. A dedicated “Next Generation Forum for Financial Inclusion – Connecting Innovation, Knowledge, and Trust” will explore forward-looking policies and leadership in the financial sector.

Global experts will deliver presentations on innovation, financial culture and building trust, in front of an audience of more than 200 senior financial sector representatives from fintech firms, business accelerators, innovation hubs and government entities.

The summit will also include the announcement of several major national and international initiatives designed to enhance financial inclusion, digital transformation and sustainable development.

These include the official launch of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2026–2030, a comprehensive roadmap enabling all members of society to access financial services fairly and securely, and the presentation of the Arab regional edition of the Global Findex Database, which tracks progress on financial inclusion and supports evidence-based policymaking to develop more inclusive and resilient regulations.

In addition, the summit will announce the UAE’s award to host Global Money Week 2026, an annual global campaign aimed at building financial knowledge and skills among young people.

At the conclusion of the summit, the “Abu Dhabi Principles for Digital Financial Inclusion” will be issued, led by the Arab Monetary Fund with the support of the CBUAE and the World Bank. This declaration will outline shared commitments, policy priorities and practical recommendations to strengthen inclusive finance across the MENA region.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said, “The Central Bank’s hosting of the MENA Financial Inclusion Leaders’ Summit reflects the UAE’s visionary leadership and its commitment to building an advanced and inclusive financial sector. Through this summit, we aim to establish a new benchmark from the UAE that promotes financial inclusion regionally and globally, and advances efforts towards a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.”

He added, “Amid rapid global economic transformations, strengthening financial inclusion has become a strategic priority to support greater financial stability and sustainable development. The Central Bank continues to intensify its efforts to develop policies and practices that ensure financial access for all segments of society. We look forward to the summit delivering impactful outcomes that drive innovation, enhance economic integration across the region and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub.”