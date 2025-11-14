Arab Parliament highlights importance of pan-GCC coordination amid regional developments

MANAMA, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi affirmed the importance of coordinating parliamentary efforts among GCC states in addressing regional developments and strengthening joint action on shared priorities.

Speaking at the 19th regular meeting of the speakers of Shura, Representatives, National and Nation Councils of the GCC, held in Bahrain under the chairmanship of Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, Al Yamahi said the Arab Parliament is working to enhance cooperation channels with GCC parliamentary bodies to unify positions on key Arab issues.

He added that the Arab Parliament continues to boost engagement with regional and international legislatures in support of a unified Arab stance in global forums.