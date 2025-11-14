President of Republic of Korea to begin state visit to UAE on Monday

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Excellency President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea will begin a state visit to the UAE on Monday, 17th November.

During his first visit to the UAE since assuming office, His Excellency President Lee will hold talks with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on ways to strengthen economic and development-focused ties between the two countries with the aim of fostering prosperity and mutual benefit for their peoples.

The two leaders will also explore opportunities to advance both the Special Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea.

In addition, discussions will cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.