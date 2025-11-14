Tabreed reports AED1.87 billion in revenue for first nine months

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) today announced the results for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2025, posting group revenue of AED1.87 billion, up 1 percent year-on-year.

The company said the performance reflects the resilience of its fixed capacity revenues backed by long-term concession agreements, despite milder weather in Q3 2025.

EBITDA grew 5 percent year-on-year to AED975 million, with margins expanding to 52.2 percent, reflecting operating leverage, scale efficiencies and sustained cost discipline.

Net profit stood at AED420 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Tabreed’s Chairman, said that with the completion of the PAL Cooling acquisition and finalisation of the Palm Jebel Ali concession, Tabreed has entered a new phase of scale and stability that strengthens future earnings visibility.

"As a national champion in district cooling, Tabreed is well placed to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Our market-leading position, built on long-term concessions and operational excellence, ensures we remain a key enabler of the country’s vision for a low-carbon, resource-efficient economy," he added.

Khalid Al Marzooqi, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This year has been about building for the next decade; investing in capacity, technology and execution so Tabreed can grow predictably and sustainably. We added record organic capacity, brought new plants online across our network, and advanced innovation through partnerships that sharpen efficiency and resilience."